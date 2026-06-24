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KNCT: Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF
KNCT exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 194.95 and at a high of 196.95.
Follow Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KNCT News
- August Perspective
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- AI Capex Hits A Tipping Point As Investors Demand More Corporate Discipline
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Things Are Getting Interesting In Macro Kingdom
- Earnings, Earnings, Earnings Are What Matter Most
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- Tech Staying In Neutral
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Markets Appear To Be Shaking Off Mideast Conflict
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- Jim Bianco On The 'AI Economy,' Inflation And What's Next
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- Case For A Healthy Market Rotation Vs. A Tech Bubble
- The Strait Is Open. What's Next For Markets?
- Thematic Equity Investing In A World Of Disruption And Realignment
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Tech Rally Grounded In Fundamentals
- A Strategic Asset Allocation For The Next Decade
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KNCT stock price today?
Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock is priced at 196.13 today. It trades within 194.95 - 196.95, yesterday's close was 194.83, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of KNCT shows these updates.
Does Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF is currently valued at 196.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 66.34% and USD. View the chart live to track KNCT movements.
How to buy KNCT stock?
You can buy Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF shares at the current price of 196.13. Orders are usually placed near 196.13 or 196.43, while 14 and -0.42% show market activity. Follow KNCT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KNCT stock?
Investing in Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF involves considering the yearly range 117.89 - 219.63 and current price 196.13. Many compare 5.91% and 33.38% before placing orders at 196.13 or 196.43. Explore the KNCT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the past year was 219.63. Within 117.89 - 219.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 194.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF (KNCT) over the year was 117.89. Comparing it with the current 196.13 and 117.89 - 219.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KNCT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KNCT stock split?
Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 194.83, and 66.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 194.83
- Open
- 196.95
- Bid
- 196.13
- Ask
- 196.43
- Low
- 194.95
- High
- 196.95
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.67%
- Month Change
- 5.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.38%
- Year Change
- 66.34%