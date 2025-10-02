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KLIP: KraneShares Trust KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call S
KLIP exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.23 and at a high of 24.41.
Follow KraneShares Trust KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call S dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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KLIP News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KLIP stock price today?
KraneShares Trust KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call S stock is priced at 24.28 today. It trades within 24.23 - 24.41, yesterday's close was 24.26, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of KLIP shows these updates.
Does KraneShares Trust KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call S stock pay dividends?
KraneShares Trust KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call S is currently valued at 24.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.03% and USD. View the chart live to track KLIP movements.
How to buy KLIP stock?
You can buy KraneShares Trust KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call S shares at the current price of 24.28. Orders are usually placed near 24.28 or 24.58, while 54 and -0.53% show market activity. Follow KLIP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KLIP stock?
Investing in KraneShares Trust KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call S involves considering the yearly range 22.42 - 29.62 and current price 24.28. Many compare 0.33% and -10.31% before placing orders at 24.28 or 24.58. Explore the KLIP price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares Trust KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call S stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares Trust KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call S in the past year was 29.62. Within 22.42 - 29.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares Trust KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call S performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares Trust KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call S stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares Trust KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call S (KLIP) over the year was 22.42. Comparing it with the current 24.28 and 22.42 - 29.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KLIP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KLIP stock split?
KraneShares Trust KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call S has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.26, and -18.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.26
- Open
- 24.41
- Bid
- 24.28
- Ask
- 24.58
- Low
- 24.23
- High
- 24.41
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.31%
- Year Change
- -18.03%