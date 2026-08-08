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KLAR: Klarna Group Plc
KLAR exchange rate has changed by -1.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.65 and at a high of 20.60.
Follow Klarna Group Plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KLAR stock price today?
Klarna Group Plc stock is priced at 19.91 today. It trades within 19.65 - 20.60, yesterday's close was 20.26, and trading volume reached 3600. The live price chart of KLAR shows these updates.
Does Klarna Group Plc stock pay dividends?
Klarna Group Plc is currently valued at 19.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -62.94% and USD. View the chart live to track KLAR movements.
How to buy KLAR stock?
You can buy Klarna Group Plc shares at the current price of 19.91. Orders are usually placed near 19.91 or 20.21, while 3600 and -2.88% show market activity. Follow KLAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KLAR stock?
Investing in Klarna Group Plc involves considering the yearly range 12.07 - 53.99 and current price 19.91. Many compare 3.16% and 51.06% before placing orders at 19.91 or 20.21. Explore the KLAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Klarna Group Plc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Klarna Group Plc in the past year was 53.99. Within 12.07 - 53.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Klarna Group Plc performance using the live chart.
What are Klarna Group Plc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Klarna Group Plc (KLAR) over the year was 12.07. Comparing it with the current 19.91 and 12.07 - 53.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KLAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KLAR stock split?
Klarna Group Plc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.26, and -62.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.26
- Open
- 20.50
- Bid
- 19.91
- Ask
- 20.21
- Low
- 19.65
- High
- 20.60
- Volume
- 3.600 K
- Daily Change
- -1.73%
- Month Change
- 3.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 51.06%
- Year Change
- -62.94%