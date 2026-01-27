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KJUL: Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July
KJUL exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.10 and at a high of 34.24.
Follow Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KJUL News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- SPX Skew Steepens To 1Y High As Tariff Uncertainty Rises
- Small Caps Stage Quiet Comeback As AI Trade Shows Cracks
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Katie Stockton On Market Rotation, Tech Stock Weakness, And More
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- Small Caps And Macroeconomic Shifts: 3 Catalysts For A Breakout
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KJUL stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 34.22 today. It trades within 34.10 - 34.24, yesterday's close was 33.97, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of KJUL shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 34.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.83% and USD. View the chart live to track KJUL movements.
How to buy KJUL stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 34.22. Orders are usually placed near 34.22 or 34.52, while 27 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow KJUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KJUL stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 30.33 - 35.28 and current price 34.22. Many compare 1.42% and 5.85% before placing orders at 34.22 or 34.52. Explore the KJUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 35.28. Within 30.33 - 35.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July (KJUL) over the year was 30.33. Comparing it with the current 34.22 and 30.33 - 35.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KJUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KJUL stock split?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.97, and 12.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.97
- Open
- 34.10
- Bid
- 34.22
- Ask
- 34.52
- Low
- 34.10
- High
- 34.24
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.85%
- Year Change
- 12.83%