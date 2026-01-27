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KJAN: Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January
KJAN exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.25 and at a high of 46.29.
Follow Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KJAN News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- SPX Skew Steepens To 1Y High As Tariff Uncertainty Rises
- Small Caps Stage Quiet Comeback As AI Trade Shows Cracks
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Katie Stockton On Market Rotation, Tech Stock Weakness, And More
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- Small Caps And Macroeconomic Shifts: 3 Catalysts For A Breakout
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KJAN stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January stock is priced at 46.29 today. It trades within 46.25 - 46.29, yesterday's close was 46.07, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of KJAN shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January is currently valued at 46.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.61% and USD. View the chart live to track KJAN movements.
How to buy KJAN stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January shares at the current price of 46.29. Orders are usually placed near 46.29 or 46.59, while 3 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow KJAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KJAN stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 39.00 - 46.29 and current price 46.29. Many compare 0.83% and 8.56% before placing orders at 46.29 or 46.59. Explore the KJAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January in the past year was 46.29. Within 39.00 - 46.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January (KJAN) over the year was 39.00. Comparing it with the current 46.29 and 39.00 - 46.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KJAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KJAN stock split?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.07, and 17.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.07
- Open
- 46.25
- Bid
- 46.29
- Ask
- 46.59
- Low
- 46.25
- High
- 46.29
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 0.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.56%
- Year Change
- 17.61%