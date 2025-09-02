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KIO: KKR Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares

11.14 USD 0.12 (1.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KIO exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.06 and at a high of 11.16.

Follow KKR Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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KIO News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KIO stock price today?

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares stock is priced at 11.14 today. It trades within 11.06 - 11.16, yesterday's close was 11.02, and trading volume reached 321. The live price chart of KIO shows these updates.

Does KKR Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares stock pay dividends?

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares is currently valued at 11.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.59% and USD. View the chart live to track KIO movements.

How to buy KIO stock?

You can buy KKR Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares shares at the current price of 11.14. Orders are usually placed near 11.14 or 11.44, while 321 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow KIO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KIO stock?

Investing in KKR Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares involves considering the yearly range 10.65 - 12.75 and current price 11.14. Many compare 1.27% and -1.68% before placing orders at 11.14 or 11.44. Explore the KIO price chart live with daily changes.

What are KKR Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of KKR Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares in the past year was 12.75. Within 10.65 - 12.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track KKR Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares performance using the live chart.

What are KKR Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of KKR Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares (KIO) over the year was 10.65. Comparing it with the current 11.14 and 10.65 - 12.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KIO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KIO stock split?

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.02, and -10.59% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
11.06 11.16
Year Range
10.65 12.75
Previous Close
11.02
Open
11.09
Bid
11.14
Ask
11.44
Low
11.06
High
11.16
Volume
321
Daily Change
1.09%
Month Change
1.27%
6 Months Change
-1.68%
Year Change
-10.59%
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