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KHPI: Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF
KHPI exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.18 and at a high of 26.37.
Follow Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KHPI stock price today?
Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF stock is priced at 26.31 today. It trades within 26.18 - 26.37, yesterday's close was 26.28, and trading volume reached 65. The live price chart of KHPI shows these updates.
Does Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF is currently valued at 26.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.55% and USD. View the chart live to track KHPI movements.
How to buy KHPI stock?
You can buy Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF shares at the current price of 26.31. Orders are usually placed near 26.31 or 26.61, while 65 and 0.50% show market activity. Follow KHPI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KHPI stock?
Investing in Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.99 - 26.50 and current price 26.31. Many compare 1.50% and 3.54% before placing orders at 26.31 or 26.61. Explore the KHPI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF in the past year was 26.50. Within 23.99 - 26.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) over the year was 23.99. Comparing it with the current 26.31 and 23.99 - 26.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KHPI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KHPI stock split?
Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.28, and 2.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.28
- Open
- 26.18
- Bid
- 26.31
- Ask
- 26.61
- Low
- 26.18
- High
- 26.37
- Volume
- 65
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 1.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.54%
- Year Change
- 2.55%