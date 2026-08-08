- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KGLD: Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF
KGLD exchange rate has changed by 2.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.59 and at a high of 27.97.
Follow Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KGLD stock price today?
Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF stock is priced at 27.71 today. It trades within 27.59 - 27.97, yesterday's close was 27.04, and trading volume reached 308. The live price chart of KGLD shows these updates.
Does Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF is currently valued at 27.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.65% and USD. View the chart live to track KGLD movements.
How to buy KGLD stock?
You can buy Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF shares at the current price of 27.71. Orders are usually placed near 27.71 or 28.01, while 308 and -0.93% show market activity. Follow KGLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KGLD stock?
Investing in Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.55 - 43.44 and current price 27.71. Many compare 6.37% and -27.54% before placing orders at 27.71 or 28.01. Explore the KGLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF in the past year was 43.44. Within 25.55 - 43.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF (KGLD) over the year was 25.55. Comparing it with the current 27.71 and 25.55 - 43.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KGLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KGLD stock split?
Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.04, and -5.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.04
- Open
- 27.97
- Bid
- 27.71
- Ask
- 28.01
- Low
- 27.59
- High
- 27.97
- Volume
- 308
- Daily Change
- 2.48%
- Month Change
- 6.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.54%
- Year Change
- -5.65%