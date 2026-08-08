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KFEB: Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - February
KFEB exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.25 and at a high of 31.33.
Follow Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - February dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
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- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KFEB stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - February stock is priced at 31.26 today. It trades within 31.25 - 31.33, yesterday's close was 31.34, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of KFEB shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - February stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - February is currently valued at 31.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.98% and USD. View the chart live to track KFEB movements.
How to buy KFEB stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - February shares at the current price of 31.26. Orders are usually placed near 31.26 or 31.56, while 13 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow KFEB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KFEB stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - February involves considering the yearly range 27.54 - 31.37 and current price 31.26. Many compare 0.35% and 8.39% before placing orders at 31.26 or 31.56. Explore the KFEB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - February stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - February in the past year was 31.37. Within 27.54 - 31.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - February performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - February stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - February (KFEB) over the year was 27.54. Comparing it with the current 31.26 and 27.54 - 31.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KFEB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KFEB stock split?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - February has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.34, and 7.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.34
- Open
- 31.33
- Bid
- 31.26
- Ask
- 31.56
- Low
- 31.25
- High
- 31.33
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- 0.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.39%
- Year Change
- 7.98%