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KF: Korea Fund Inc (The) New
KF exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.83 and at a high of 60.02.
Follow Korea Fund Inc (The) New dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KF News
- KF: Korean Stocks Have Doubled This Year, Yet This CEF Is Still At A Discount (NYSE:KF)
- Opinion: Move now to seize this potential stock-market crisis and opportunity
- IHD CEF: This Fund Has A Lot Going For It, But The Price Is Above Average
- TDF: Chinese Economy Has Some Headwinds, But This Fund Is Decent
- EMF CEF: Emerging Markets Are Back In Vogue And This Fund Is Outperforming
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KF stock price today?
Korea Fund Inc (The) New stock is priced at 59.21 today. It trades within 57.83 - 60.02, yesterday's close was 58.76, and trading volume reached 92. The live price chart of KF shows these updates.
Does Korea Fund Inc (The) New stock pay dividends?
Korea Fund Inc (The) New is currently valued at 59.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 119.87% and USD. View the chart live to track KF movements.
How to buy KF stock?
You can buy Korea Fund Inc (The) New shares at the current price of 59.21. Orders are usually placed near 59.21 or 59.51, while 92 and -1.35% show market activity. Follow KF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KF stock?
Investing in Korea Fund Inc (The) New involves considering the yearly range 26.93 - 81.94 and current price 59.21. Many compare 8.54% and 9.22% before placing orders at 59.21 or 59.51. Explore the KF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Korea Fund Inc (The) New stock highest prices?
The highest price of Korea Fund Inc (The) New in the past year was 81.94. Within 26.93 - 81.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 58.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Korea Fund Inc (The) New performance using the live chart.
What are Korea Fund Inc (The) New stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Korea Fund Inc (The) New (KF) over the year was 26.93. Comparing it with the current 59.21 and 26.93 - 81.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KF stock split?
Korea Fund Inc (The) New has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 58.76, and 119.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 58.76
- Open
- 60.02
- Bid
- 59.21
- Ask
- 59.51
- Low
- 57.83
- High
- 60.02
- Volume
- 92
- Daily Change
- 0.77%
- Month Change
- 8.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.22%
- Year Change
- 119.87%