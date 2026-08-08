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KDVD: Keeley Dividend ETF
KDVD exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.33 and at a high of 29.33.
Follow Keeley Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KDVD stock price today?
Keeley Dividend ETF stock is priced at 29.33 today. It trades within 29.33 - 29.33, yesterday's close was 29.22, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of KDVD shows these updates.
Does Keeley Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Keeley Dividend ETF is currently valued at 29.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.13% and USD. View the chart live to track KDVD movements.
How to buy KDVD stock?
You can buy Keeley Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 29.33. Orders are usually placed near 29.33 or 29.63, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KDVD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KDVD stock?
Investing in Keeley Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.95 - 29.33 and current price 29.33. Many compare 1.17% and 5.43% before placing orders at 29.33 or 29.63. Explore the KDVD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Keeley Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Keeley Dividend ETF in the past year was 29.33. Within 24.95 - 29.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Keeley Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Keeley Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Keeley Dividend ETF (KDVD) over the year was 24.95. Comparing it with the current 29.33 and 24.95 - 29.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KDVD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KDVD stock split?
Keeley Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.22, and 17.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.22
- Open
- 29.33
- Bid
- 29.33
- Ask
- 29.63
- Low
- 29.33
- High
- 29.33
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- 1.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.43%
- Year Change
- 17.13%