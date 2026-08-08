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KDEF: PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF
KDEF exchange rate has changed by 2.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.48 and at a high of 43.69.
Follow PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KDEF stock price today?
PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF stock is priced at 43.22 today. It trades within 42.48 - 43.69, yesterday's close was 42.08, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of KDEF shows these updates.
Does PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF stock pay dividends?
PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF is currently valued at 43.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -23.14% and USD. View the chart live to track KDEF movements.
How to buy KDEF stock?
You can buy PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF shares at the current price of 43.22. Orders are usually placed near 43.22 or 43.52, while 31 and -1.08% show market activity. Follow KDEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KDEF stock?
Investing in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.30 - 66.39 and current price 43.22. Many compare 17.64% and -29.93% before placing orders at 43.22 or 43.52. Explore the KDEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF in the past year was 66.39. Within 33.30 - 66.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (KDEF) over the year was 33.30. Comparing it with the current 43.22 and 33.30 - 66.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KDEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KDEF stock split?
PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.08, and -23.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.08
- Open
- 43.69
- Bid
- 43.22
- Ask
- 43.52
- Low
- 42.48
- High
- 43.69
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 2.71%
- Month Change
- 17.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.93%
- Year Change
- -23.14%