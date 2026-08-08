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KDEC: Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December
KDEC exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.75 and at a high of 28.75.
Follow Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KDEC stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December stock is priced at 28.75 today. It trades within 28.75 - 28.75, yesterday's close was 28.66, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of KDEC shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December is currently valued at 28.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.94% and USD. View the chart live to track KDEC movements.
How to buy KDEC stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December shares at the current price of 28.75. Orders are usually placed near 28.75 or 29.05, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KDEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KDEC stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December involves considering the yearly range 25.18 - 28.81 and current price 28.75. Many compare 0.63% and 9.05% before placing orders at 28.75 or 29.05. Explore the KDEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December in the past year was 28.81. Within 25.18 - 28.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December (KDEC) over the year was 25.18. Comparing it with the current 28.75 and 25.18 - 28.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KDEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KDEC stock split?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.66, and 8.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.66
- Open
- 28.75
- Bid
- 28.75
- Ask
- 29.05
- Low
- 28.75
- High
- 28.75
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.05%
- Year Change
- 8.94%