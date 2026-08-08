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KCOP
KCOP exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.35 and at a high of 24.54.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KCOP stock price today?
stock is priced at 24.41 today. It trades within 24.35 - 24.54, yesterday's close was 24.34, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of KCOP shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 24.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.13% and USD. View the chart live to track KCOP movements.
How to buy KCOP stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 24.41. Orders are usually placed near 24.41 or 24.71, while 55 and -0.53% show market activity. Follow KCOP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KCOP stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 20.43 - 26.93 and current price 24.41. Many compare 7.58% and -8.41% before placing orders at 24.41 or 24.71. Explore the KCOP price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 26.93. Within 20.43 - 26.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (KCOP) over the year was 20.43. Comparing it with the current 24.41 and 20.43 - 26.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KCOP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KCOP stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.34, and -2.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.34
- Open
- 24.54
- Bid
- 24.41
- Ask
- 24.71
- Low
- 24.35
- High
- 24.54
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 7.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.41%
- Year Change
- -2.13%