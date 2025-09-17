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KCCA: KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF
KCCA exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.13 and at a high of 17.24.
Follow KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KCCA News
- Decarbonization In Equity Benchmarks: Not Everywhere And Not All At Once
- EU Carbon Price Slides Amid Policy Noise And Fund Selling
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- Carbon Capture And Storage Enters A New Era Of Progress
- Falling Allowance Supply To Tighten EU Carbon Market
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KCCA stock price today?
KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock is priced at 17.18 today. It trades within 17.13 - 17.24, yesterday's close was 17.13, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of KCCA shows these updates.
Does KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF is currently valued at 17.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.88% and USD. View the chart live to track KCCA movements.
How to buy KCCA stock?
You can buy KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 17.18. Orders are usually placed near 17.18 or 17.48, while 25 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow KCCA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KCCA stock?
Investing in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.57 - 18.16 and current price 17.18. Many compare 0.82% and 14.92% before placing orders at 17.18 or 17.48. Explore the KCCA price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the past year was 18.16. Within 14.57 - 18.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KCCA) over the year was 14.57. Comparing it with the current 17.18 and 14.57 - 18.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KCCA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KCCA stock split?
KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.13, and 4.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.13
- Open
- 17.13
- Bid
- 17.18
- Ask
- 17.48
- Low
- 17.13
- High
- 17.24
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.92%
- Year Change
- 4.88%