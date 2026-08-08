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KBAB: KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF
KBAB exchange rate has changed by 2.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.26 and at a high of 9.38.
Follow KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KBAB stock price today?
KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF stock is priced at 9.38 today. It trades within 9.26 - 9.38, yesterday's close was 9.13, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of KBAB shows these updates.
Does KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF is currently valued at 9.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -38.21% and USD. View the chart live to track KBAB movements.
How to buy KBAB stock?
You can buy KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF shares at the current price of 9.38. Orders are usually placed near 9.38 or 9.68, while 9 and 1.30% show market activity. Follow KBAB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KBAB stock?
Investing in KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.95 - 15.46 and current price 9.38. Many compare 1.52% and -23.49% before placing orders at 9.38 or 9.68. Explore the KBAB price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF in the past year was 15.46. Within 4.95 - 15.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (KBAB) over the year was 4.95. Comparing it with the current 9.38 and 4.95 - 15.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KBAB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KBAB stock split?
KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.13, and -38.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.13
- Open
- 9.26
- Bid
- 9.38
- Ask
- 9.68
- Low
- 9.26
- High
- 9.38
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 2.74%
- Month Change
- 1.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.49%
- Year Change
- -38.21%