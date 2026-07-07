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KBA: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF
KBA exchange rate has changed by 0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.92 and at a high of 34.00.
Follow KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KBA News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- China's Politburo Strikes A Supportive Tone But Offers Few Tangible Measures
- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- China's AI Boom Is Powering Its Exports, But Can It Carry The Economy?
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Economies Central To AI Development Drive Global Manufacturing Growth
- Strong Earnings And A Goldilocks Economy Backstop Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- A Bottom Is In For U.S.-China Trade
- Fiera Capital Global Asset Allocation - July 2026 Market Update
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- China Slowdown Worse Than Expected On Weak Domestic Demand
- China's Trade Grows At The Fastest Pace Since 2021
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- 3 Key Questions For China’s Second Half Of 2026
- Moderate Chinese Inflation Won’t Stand In The Way Of A Rate Cut
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KBA stock price today?
KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock is priced at 33.98 today. It trades within 33.92 - 34.00, yesterday's close was 33.67, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of KBA shows these updates.
Does KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF is currently valued at 33.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.27% and USD. View the chart live to track KBA movements.
How to buy KBA stock?
You can buy KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF shares at the current price of 33.98. Orders are usually placed near 33.98 or 34.28, while 17 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow KBA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KBA stock?
Investing in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.09 - 35.46 and current price 33.98. Many compare 3.95% and 10.22% before placing orders at 33.98 or 34.28. Explore the KBA price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the past year was 35.46. Within 28.09 - 35.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) over the year was 28.09. Comparing it with the current 33.98 and 28.09 - 35.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KBA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KBA stock split?
KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.67, and 18.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.67
- Open
- 33.95
- Bid
- 33.98
- Ask
- 34.28
- Low
- 33.92
- High
- 34.00
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.92%
- Month Change
- 3.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.22%
- Year Change
- 18.27%