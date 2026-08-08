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KAUG: Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - August
KAUG exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.20 and at a high of 29.32.
Follow Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - August dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KAUG stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - August stock is priced at 29.31 today. It trades within 29.20 - 29.32, yesterday's close was 29.15, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of KAUG shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - August stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - August is currently valued at 29.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.48% and USD. View the chart live to track KAUG movements.
How to buy KAUG stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - August shares at the current price of 29.31. Orders are usually placed near 29.31 or 29.61, while 51 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow KAUG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KAUG stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - August involves considering the yearly range 26.32 - 29.33 and current price 29.31. Many compare 1.81% and 7.54% before placing orders at 29.31 or 29.61. Explore the KAUG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - August stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - August in the past year was 29.33. Within 26.32 - 29.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - August performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - August stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - August (KAUG) over the year was 26.32. Comparing it with the current 29.31 and 26.32 - 29.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KAUG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KAUG stock split?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - August has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.15, and 7.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.15
- Open
- 29.26
- Bid
- 29.31
- Ask
- 29.61
- Low
- 29.20
- High
- 29.32
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 1.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.54%
- Year Change
- 7.48%