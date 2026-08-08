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KAT: Scharf ETF
KAT exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.10 and at a high of 58.32.
Follow Scharf ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KAT stock price today?
Scharf ETF stock is priced at 58.15 today. It trades within 58.10 - 58.32, yesterday's close was 57.91, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of KAT shows these updates.
Does Scharf ETF stock pay dividends?
Scharf ETF is currently valued at 58.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.09% and USD. View the chart live to track KAT movements.
How to buy KAT stock?
You can buy Scharf ETF shares at the current price of 58.15. Orders are usually placed near 58.15 or 58.45, while 11 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow KAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KAT stock?
Investing in Scharf ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.27 - 58.39 and current price 58.15. Many compare 1.91% and 0.61% before placing orders at 58.15 or 58.45. Explore the KAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Scharf ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Scharf ETF in the past year was 58.39. Within 52.27 - 58.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Scharf ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Scharf ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Scharf ETF (KAT) over the year was 52.27. Comparing it with the current 58.15 and 52.27 - 58.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KAT stock split?
Scharf ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.91, and 7.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.91
- Open
- 58.19
- Bid
- 58.15
- Ask
- 58.45
- Low
- 58.10
- High
- 58.32
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 1.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.61%
- Year Change
- 7.09%