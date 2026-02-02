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KAPR: Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April
KAPR exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.14 and at a high of 40.23.
Follow Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KAPR News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- A Few Reasons Why Small-Cap ETFs Are Good Bets Now
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Russell 2000 in Correction Zone: How to Benefit With ETFs
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- SPX Skew Steepens To 1Y High As Tariff Uncertainty Rises
- Small Caps Stage Quiet Comeback As AI Trade Shows Cracks
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Katie Stockton On Market Rotation, Tech Stock Weakness, And More
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KAPR stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 40.23 today. It trades within 40.14 - 40.23, yesterday's close was 40.06, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of KAPR shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 40.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.52% and USD. View the chart live to track KAPR movements.
How to buy KAPR stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 40.23. Orders are usually placed near 40.23 or 40.53, while 16 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow KAPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KAPR stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 33.59 - 40.25 and current price 40.23. Many compare 0.57% and 12.25% before placing orders at 40.23 or 40.53. Explore the KAPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 40.25. Within 33.59 - 40.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April (KAPR) over the year was 33.59. Comparing it with the current 40.23 and 33.59 - 40.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KAPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KAPR stock split?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.06, and 19.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.06
- Open
- 40.18
- Bid
- 40.23
- Ask
- 40.53
- Low
- 40.14
- High
- 40.23
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.25%
- Year Change
- 19.52%