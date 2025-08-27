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JVAL: JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF
JVAL exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.51 and at a high of 59.88.
Follow JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JVAL News
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- Time To Consider Value?
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JVAL stock price today?
JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF stock is priced at 59.88 today. It trades within 59.51 - 59.88, yesterday's close was 59.25, and trading volume reached 40. The live price chart of JVAL shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF is currently valued at 59.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.92% and USD. View the chart live to track JVAL movements.
How to buy JVAL stock?
You can buy JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF shares at the current price of 59.88. Orders are usually placed near 59.88 or 60.18, while 40 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow JVAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JVAL stock?
Investing in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.89 - 60.02 and current price 59.88. Many compare 3.24% and 17.48% before placing orders at 59.88 or 60.18. Explore the JVAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the past year was 60.02. Within 45.89 - 60.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) over the year was 45.89. Comparing it with the current 59.88 and 45.89 - 60.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JVAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JVAL stock split?
JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.25, and 29.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 59.25
- Open
- 59.61
- Bid
- 59.88
- Ask
- 60.18
- Low
- 59.51
- High
- 59.88
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- 1.06%
- Month Change
- 3.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.48%
- Year Change
- 29.92%