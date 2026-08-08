- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JUNZ: TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF
JUNZ exchange rate has changed by 1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.01 and at a high of 36.01.
Follow TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JUNZ stock price today?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock is priced at 36.01 today. It trades within 36.01 - 36.01, yesterday's close was 35.65, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of JUNZ shows these updates.
Does TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock pay dividends?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF is currently valued at 36.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.32% and USD. View the chart live to track JUNZ movements.
How to buy JUNZ stock?
You can buy TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF shares at the current price of 36.01. Orders are usually placed near 36.01 or 36.31, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow JUNZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JUNZ stock?
Investing in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.34 - 36.01 and current price 36.01. Many compare 1.64% and 10.19% before placing orders at 36.01 or 36.31. Explore the JUNZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF in the past year was 36.01. Within 31.34 - 36.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (JUNZ) over the year was 31.34. Comparing it with the current 36.01 and 31.34 - 36.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JUNZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JUNZ stock split?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.65, and 14.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.65
- Open
- 36.01
- Bid
- 36.01
- Ask
- 36.31
- Low
- 36.01
- High
- 36.01
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.01%
- Month Change
- 1.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.19%
- Year Change
- 14.32%