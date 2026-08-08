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JULZ: TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF
JULZ exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.64 and at a high of 46.64.
Follow TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JULZ stock price today?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF stock is priced at 46.64 today. It trades within 46.64 - 46.64, yesterday's close was 46.24, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of JULZ shows these updates.
Does TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF stock pay dividends?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF is currently valued at 46.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.81% and USD. View the chart live to track JULZ movements.
How to buy JULZ stock?
You can buy TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF shares at the current price of 46.64. Orders are usually placed near 46.64 or 46.94, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow JULZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JULZ stock?
Investing in TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.37 - 47.57 and current price 46.64. Many compare 2.08% and 11.10% before placing orders at 46.64 or 46.94. Explore the JULZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF in the past year was 47.57. Within 39.37 - 47.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (JULZ) over the year was 39.37. Comparing it with the current 46.64 and 39.37 - 47.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JULZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JULZ stock split?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.24, and 4.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.24
- Open
- 46.64
- Bid
- 46.64
- Ask
- 46.94
- Low
- 46.64
- High
- 46.64
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- 2.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.10%
- Year Change
- 4.81%