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JULU: AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF
JULU exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.75 and at a high of 32.78.
Follow AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JULU stock price today?
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF stock is priced at 32.75 today. It trades within 32.75 - 32.78, yesterday's close was 32.64, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of JULU shows these updates.
Does AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF stock pay dividends?
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF is currently valued at 32.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.84% and USD. View the chart live to track JULU movements.
How to buy JULU stock?
You can buy AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF shares at the current price of 32.75. Orders are usually placed near 32.75 or 33.05, while 2 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow JULU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JULU stock?
Investing in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.00 - 32.91 and current price 32.75. Many compare 1.61% and 10.16% before placing orders at 32.75 or 33.05. Explore the JULU price chart live with daily changes.
What are AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF in the past year was 32.91. Within 28.00 - 32.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (JULU) over the year was 28.00. Comparing it with the current 32.75 and 28.00 - 32.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JULU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JULU stock split?
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.64, and 16.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.64
- Open
- 32.78
- Bid
- 32.75
- Ask
- 33.05
- Low
- 32.75
- High
- 32.78
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 1.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.16%
- Year Change
- 16.84%