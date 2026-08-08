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JULB: Aptus July Buffer ETF
JULB exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.04 and at a high of 28.09.
Follow Aptus July Buffer ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JULB stock price today?
Aptus July Buffer ETF stock is priced at 28.08 today. It trades within 28.04 - 28.09, yesterday's close was 28.16, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of JULB shows these updates.
Does Aptus July Buffer ETF stock pay dividends?
Aptus July Buffer ETF is currently valued at 28.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.56% and USD. View the chart live to track JULB movements.
How to buy JULB stock?
You can buy Aptus July Buffer ETF shares at the current price of 28.08. Orders are usually placed near 28.08 or 28.38, while 10 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow JULB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JULB stock?
Investing in Aptus July Buffer ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.84 - 28.16 and current price 28.08. Many compare 0.93% and 9.77% before placing orders at 28.08 or 28.38. Explore the JULB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aptus July Buffer ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aptus July Buffer ETF in the past year was 28.16. Within 24.84 - 28.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aptus July Buffer ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Aptus July Buffer ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aptus July Buffer ETF (JULB) over the year was 24.84. Comparing it with the current 28.08 and 24.84 - 28.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JULB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JULB stock split?
Aptus July Buffer ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.16, and 11.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.16
- Open
- 28.09
- Bid
- 28.08
- Ask
- 28.38
- Low
- 28.04
- High
- 28.09
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.77%
- Year Change
- 11.56%