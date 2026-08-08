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JPY: Lazard Japanese Equity ETF
JPY exchange rate has changed by 1.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.57 and at a high of 38.77.
Follow Lazard Japanese Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JPY stock price today?
Lazard Japanese Equity ETF stock is priced at 38.77 today. It trades within 38.57 - 38.77, yesterday's close was 38.07, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of JPY shows these updates.
Does Lazard Japanese Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Lazard Japanese Equity ETF is currently valued at 38.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.98% and USD. View the chart live to track JPY movements.
How to buy JPY stock?
You can buy Lazard Japanese Equity ETF shares at the current price of 38.77. Orders are usually placed near 38.77 or 39.07, while 13 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow JPY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JPY stock?
Investing in Lazard Japanese Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.92 - 38.77 and current price 38.77. Many compare 3.52% and 10.90% before placing orders at 38.77 or 39.07. Explore the JPY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lazard Japanese Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the past year was 38.77. Within 28.92 - 38.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lazard Japanese Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Lazard Japanese Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (JPY) over the year was 28.92. Comparing it with the current 38.77 and 28.92 - 38.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JPY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JPY stock split?
Lazard Japanese Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.07, and 28.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.07
- Open
- 38.69
- Bid
- 38.77
- Ask
- 39.07
- Low
- 38.57
- High
- 38.77
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 1.84%
- Month Change
- 3.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.90%
- Year Change
- 28.98%