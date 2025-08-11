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JPLD: J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Limited Duratio
JPLD exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.97 and at a high of 52.01.
Follow J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Limited Duratio dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JPLD News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JPLD stock price today?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Limited Duratio stock is priced at 51.98 today. It trades within 51.97 - 52.01, yesterday's close was 51.93, and trading volume reached 207. The live price chart of JPLD shows these updates.
Does J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Limited Duratio stock pay dividends?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Limited Duratio is currently valued at 51.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.24% and USD. View the chart live to track JPLD movements.
How to buy JPLD stock?
You can buy J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Limited Duratio shares at the current price of 51.98. Orders are usually placed near 51.98 or 52.28, while 207 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow JPLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JPLD stock?
Investing in J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Limited Duratio involves considering the yearly range 51.87 - 52.75 and current price 51.98. Many compare 0.13% and -1.03% before placing orders at 51.98 or 52.28. Explore the JPLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Limited Duratio stock highest prices?
The highest price of J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Limited Duratio in the past year was 52.75. Within 51.87 - 52.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Limited Duratio performance using the live chart.
What are J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Limited Duratio stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Limited Duratio (JPLD) over the year was 51.87. Comparing it with the current 51.98 and 51.87 - 52.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JPLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JPLD stock split?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Limited Duratio has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.93, and -1.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.93
- Open
- 52.00
- Bid
- 51.98
- Ask
- 52.28
- Low
- 51.97
- High
- 52.01
- Volume
- 207
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.03%
- Year Change
- -1.24%