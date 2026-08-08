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JPHY: J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan High Yield Re
JPHY exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.16 and at a high of 50.20.
Follow J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan High Yield Re dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JPHY stock price today?
J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan High Yield Re stock is priced at 50.20 today. It trades within 50.16 - 50.20, yesterday's close was 50.10, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of JPHY shows these updates.
Does J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan High Yield Re stock pay dividends?
J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan High Yield Re is currently valued at 50.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.55% and USD. View the chart live to track JPHY movements.
How to buy JPHY stock?
You can buy J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan High Yield Re shares at the current price of 50.20. Orders are usually placed near 50.20 or 50.50, while 31 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow JPHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JPHY stock?
Investing in J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan High Yield Re involves considering the yearly range 49.64 - 51.09 and current price 50.20. Many compare 0.52% and -0.06% before placing orders at 50.20 or 50.50. Explore the JPHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan High Yield Re stock highest prices?
The highest price of J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan High Yield Re in the past year was 51.09. Within 49.64 - 51.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan High Yield Re performance using the live chart.
What are J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan High Yield Re stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan High Yield Re (JPHY) over the year was 49.64. Comparing it with the current 50.20 and 49.64 - 51.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JPHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JPHY stock split?
J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan High Yield Re has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.10, and -0.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.10
- Open
- 50.17
- Bid
- 50.20
- Ask
- 50.50
- Low
- 50.16
- High
- 50.20
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.06%
- Year Change
- -0.55%