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JPEF: JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
JPEF exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.51 and at a high of 82.92.
Follow JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JPEF stock price today?
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock is priced at 82.89 today. It trades within 82.51 - 82.92, yesterday's close was 82.33, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of JPEF shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF is currently valued at 82.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.41% and USD. View the chart live to track JPEF movements.
How to buy JPEF stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF shares at the current price of 82.89. Orders are usually placed near 82.89 or 83.19, while 99 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow JPEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JPEF stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF involves considering the yearly range 69.68 - 83.14 and current price 82.89. Many compare 3.23% and 10.93% before placing orders at 82.89 or 83.19. Explore the JPEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the past year was 83.14. Within 69.68 - 83.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 82.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) over the year was 69.68. Comparing it with the current 82.89 and 69.68 - 83.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JPEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JPEF stock split?
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 82.33, and 15.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 82.33
- Open
- 82.73
- Bid
- 82.89
- Ask
- 83.19
- Low
- 82.51
- High
- 82.92
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 3.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.93%
- Year Change
- 15.41%