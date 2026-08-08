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JPAN: Matthews International Funds Matthews Japan Active ETF
JPAN exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.08 and at a high of 43.27.
Follow Matthews International Funds Matthews Japan Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JPAN stock price today?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Japan Active ETF stock is priced at 43.25 today. It trades within 43.08 - 43.27, yesterday's close was 43.10, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of JPAN shows these updates.
Does Matthews International Funds Matthews Japan Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Japan Active ETF is currently valued at 43.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.57% and USD. View the chart live to track JPAN movements.
How to buy JPAN stock?
You can buy Matthews International Funds Matthews Japan Active ETF shares at the current price of 43.25. Orders are usually placed near 43.25 or 43.55, while 7 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow JPAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JPAN stock?
Investing in Matthews International Funds Matthews Japan Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.14 - 43.82 and current price 43.25. Many compare 4.09% and 8.70% before placing orders at 43.25 or 43.55. Explore the JPAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Matthews International Funds Matthews Japan Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Matthews International Funds Matthews Japan Active ETF in the past year was 43.82. Within 35.14 - 43.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Matthews International Funds Matthews Japan Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Matthews International Funds Matthews Japan Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Matthews International Funds Matthews Japan Active ETF (JPAN) over the year was 35.14. Comparing it with the current 43.25 and 35.14 - 43.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JPAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JPAN stock split?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Japan Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.10, and 7.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.10
- Open
- 43.08
- Bid
- 43.25
- Ask
- 43.55
- Low
- 43.08
- High
- 43.27
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 4.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.70%
- Year Change
- 7.57%