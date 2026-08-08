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JOYT: JPMorgan Equity and Options Total Return ETF
JOYT exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.08 and at a high of 59.15.
Follow JPMorgan Equity and Options Total Return ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JOYT stock price today?
JPMorgan Equity and Options Total Return ETF stock is priced at 59.15 today. It trades within 59.08 - 59.15, yesterday's close was 59.16, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of JOYT shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan Equity and Options Total Return ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Equity and Options Total Return ETF is currently valued at 59.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.49% and USD. View the chart live to track JOYT movements.
How to buy JOYT stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Equity and Options Total Return ETF shares at the current price of 59.15. Orders are usually placed near 59.15 or 59.45, while 9 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow JOYT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JOYT stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Equity and Options Total Return ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.75 - 59.16 and current price 59.15. Many compare 0.96% and 7.10% before placing orders at 59.15 or 59.45. Explore the JOYT price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan Equity and Options Total Return ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Equity and Options Total Return ETF in the past year was 59.16. Within 49.75 - 59.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Equity and Options Total Return ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan Equity and Options Total Return ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Equity and Options Total Return ETF (JOYT) over the year was 49.75. Comparing it with the current 59.15 and 49.75 - 59.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JOYT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JOYT stock split?
JPMorgan Equity and Options Total Return ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.16, and 18.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 59.16
- Open
- 59.13
- Bid
- 59.15
- Ask
- 59.45
- Low
- 59.08
- High
- 59.15
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.10%
- Year Change
- 18.49%