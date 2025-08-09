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JOET: Virtus ETF Trust II Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF
JOET exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.40 and at a high of 46.67.
Follow Virtus ETF Trust II Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JOET News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- JOET ETF: Remains Unappealing On Factor, Performance Fronts, A Hold At Best (JOET)
- Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Q1 2026 Commentary (JOET)
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Q3 2025 Commentary (NYSEARCA:JOET)
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- JOET: Persisting Underperformance From The Quality & Momentum Strategy (JOET)
- JOET: Lagging Competitors Despite Good Fundamentals And Time-Proven Strategy (JOET)
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- QGRW: Leading Growth ETF With A Caveat
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JOET stock price today?
Virtus ETF Trust II Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock is priced at 46.61 today. It trades within 46.40 - 46.67, yesterday's close was 46.32, and trading volume reached 52. The live price chart of JOET shows these updates.
Does Virtus ETF Trust II Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus ETF Trust II Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF is currently valued at 46.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.36% and USD. View the chart live to track JOET movements.
How to buy JOET stock?
You can buy Virtus ETF Trust II Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 46.61. Orders are usually placed near 46.61 or 46.91, while 52 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow JOET updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JOET stock?
Investing in Virtus ETF Trust II Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.80 - 47.04 and current price 46.61. Many compare 2.73% and 10.06% before placing orders at 46.61 or 46.91. Explore the JOET price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus ETF Trust II Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus ETF Trust II Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the past year was 47.04. Within 38.80 - 47.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus ETF Trust II Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus ETF Trust II Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus ETF Trust II Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) over the year was 38.80. Comparing it with the current 46.61 and 38.80 - 47.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JOET moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JOET stock split?
Virtus ETF Trust II Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.32, and 9.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.32
- Open
- 46.64
- Bid
- 46.61
- Ask
- 46.91
- Low
- 46.40
- High
- 46.67
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 2.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.06%
- Year Change
- 9.36%