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JOBX: Tradr 2X Long JOBY Daily ETF
JOBX exchange rate has changed by 8.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.87 and at a high of 15.87.
Follow Tradr 2X Long JOBY Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JOBX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long JOBY Daily ETF stock is priced at 15.56 today. It trades within 14.87 - 15.87, yesterday's close was 14.34, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of JOBX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long JOBY Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long JOBY Daily ETF is currently valued at 15.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -40.27% and USD. View the chart live to track JOBX movements.
How to buy JOBX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long JOBY Daily ETF shares at the current price of 15.56. Orders are usually placed near 15.56 or 15.86, while 33 and 3.73% show market activity. Follow JOBX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JOBX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long JOBY Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.71 - 50.07 and current price 15.56. Many compare 38.31% and 82.20% before placing orders at 15.56 or 15.86. Explore the JOBX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long JOBY Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long JOBY Daily ETF in the past year was 50.07. Within 7.71 - 50.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long JOBY Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long JOBY Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long JOBY Daily ETF (JOBX) over the year was 7.71. Comparing it with the current 15.56 and 7.71 - 50.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JOBX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JOBX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long JOBY Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.34, and -40.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.34
- Open
- 15.00
- Bid
- 15.56
- Ask
- 15.86
- Low
- 14.87
- High
- 15.87
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- 8.51%
- Month Change
- 38.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 82.20%
- Year Change
- -40.27%