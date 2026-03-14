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JMUB: JPMorgan Municipal ETF
JMUB exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.85 and at a high of 49.93.
Follow JPMorgan Municipal ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JMUB News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- JMUB: Quality Muni Bond ETF, Good Tax-Advantaged Yield, And Track Record (BATS:JMUB)
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JMUB stock price today?
JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock is priced at 49.92 today. It trades within 49.85 - 49.93, yesterday's close was 49.79, and trading volume reached 905. The live price chart of JMUB shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Municipal ETF is currently valued at 49.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.05% and USD. View the chart live to track JMUB movements.
How to buy JMUB stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Municipal ETF shares at the current price of 49.92. Orders are usually placed near 49.92 or 50.22, while 905 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow JMUB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JMUB stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Municipal ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.33 - 51.32 and current price 49.92. Many compare 0.60% and -2.25% before placing orders at 49.92 or 50.22. Explore the JMUB price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the past year was 51.32. Within 49.33 - 51.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Municipal ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) over the year was 49.33. Comparing it with the current 49.92 and 49.33 - 51.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JMUB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JMUB stock split?
JPMorgan Municipal ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.79, and 1.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.79
- Open
- 49.92
- Bid
- 49.92
- Ask
- 50.22
- Low
- 49.85
- High
- 49.93
- Volume
- 905
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.25%
- Year Change
- 1.05%