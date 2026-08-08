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JMTG: JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
JMTG exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.06 and at a high of 50.16.
Follow JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JMTG stock price today?
JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock is priced at 50.12 today. It trades within 50.06 - 50.16, yesterday's close was 50.04, and trading volume reached 393. The live price chart of JMTG shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF is currently valued at 50.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.38% and USD. View the chart live to track JMTG movements.
How to buy JMTG stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF shares at the current price of 50.12. Orders are usually placed near 50.12 or 50.42, while 393 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow JMTG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JMTG stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.85 - 52.04 and current price 50.12. Many compare 0.52% and -3.09% before placing orders at 50.12 or 50.42. Explore the JMTG price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the past year was 52.04. Within 49.85 - 52.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMTG) over the year was 49.85. Comparing it with the current 50.12 and 49.85 - 52.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JMTG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JMTG stock split?
JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.04, and -0.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.04
- Open
- 50.16
- Bid
- 50.12
- Ask
- 50.42
- Low
- 50.06
- High
- 50.16
- Volume
- 393
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.09%
- Year Change
- -0.38%