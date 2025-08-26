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JMM: Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (MA)
JMM exchange rate has changed by -0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.78 and at a high of 5.83.
Follow Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (MA) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JMM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JMM stock price today?
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (MA) stock is priced at 5.78 today. It trades within 5.78 - 5.83, yesterday's close was 5.80, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of JMM shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (MA) stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (MA) is currently valued at 5.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.98% and USD. View the chart live to track JMM movements.
How to buy JMM stock?
You can buy Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (MA) shares at the current price of 5.78. Orders are usually placed near 5.78 or 6.08, while 8 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow JMM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JMM stock?
Investing in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (MA) involves considering the yearly range 5.67 - 6.52 and current price 5.78. Many compare 0.17% and -7.96% before placing orders at 5.78 or 6.08. Explore the JMM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (MA) stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (MA) in the past year was 6.52. Within 5.67 - 6.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (MA) performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (MA) stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (MA) (JMM) over the year was 5.67. Comparing it with the current 5.78 and 5.67 - 6.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JMM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JMM stock split?
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (MA) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.80, and -8.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.80
- Open
- 5.81
- Bid
- 5.78
- Ask
- 6.08
- Low
- 5.78
- High
- 5.83
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -0.34%
- Month Change
- 0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.96%
- Year Change
- -8.98%