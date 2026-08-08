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JMHI: J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan High Yield Muni
JMHI exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.64 and at a high of 49.70.
Follow J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan High Yield Muni dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JMHI stock price today?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan High Yield Muni stock is priced at 49.66 today. It trades within 49.64 - 49.70, yesterday's close was 49.63, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of JMHI shows these updates.
Does J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan High Yield Muni stock pay dividends?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan High Yield Muni is currently valued at 49.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.31% and USD. View the chart live to track JMHI movements.
How to buy JMHI stock?
You can buy J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan High Yield Muni shares at the current price of 49.66. Orders are usually placed near 49.66 or 49.96, while 32 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow JMHI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JMHI stock?
Investing in J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan High Yield Muni involves considering the yearly range 49.26 - 51.14 and current price 49.66. Many compare 0.57% and -2.17% before placing orders at 49.66 or 49.96. Explore the JMHI price chart live with daily changes.
What are J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan High Yield Muni stock highest prices?
The highest price of J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan High Yield Muni in the past year was 51.14. Within 49.26 - 51.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan High Yield Muni performance using the live chart.
What are J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan High Yield Muni stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan High Yield Muni (JMHI) over the year was 49.26. Comparing it with the current 49.66 and 49.26 - 51.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JMHI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JMHI stock split?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan High Yield Muni has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.63, and -2.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.63
- Open
- 49.70
- Bid
- 49.66
- Ask
- 49.96
- Low
- 49.64
- High
- 49.70
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.17%
- Year Change
- -2.31%