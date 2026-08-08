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JLHL: Julong Holding Ltd
JLHL exchange rate has changed by 2.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.00 and at a high of 10.43.
Follow Julong Holding Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JLHL stock price today?
Julong Holding Ltd stock is priced at 8.85 today. It trades within 8.00 - 10.43, yesterday's close was 8.60, and trading volume reached 1434. The live price chart of JLHL shows these updates.
Does Julong Holding Ltd stock pay dividends?
Julong Holding Ltd is currently valued at 8.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 113.25% and USD. View the chart live to track JLHL movements.
How to buy JLHL stock?
You can buy Julong Holding Ltd shares at the current price of 8.85. Orders are usually placed near 8.85 or 9.15, while 1434 and 10.21% show market activity. Follow JLHL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JLHL stock?
Investing in Julong Holding Ltd involves considering the yearly range 2.70 - 55.55 and current price 8.85. Many compare 44.61% and 62.68% before placing orders at 8.85 or 9.15. Explore the JLHL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Julong Holding Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Julong Holding Ltd in the past year was 55.55. Within 2.70 - 55.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Julong Holding Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Julong Holding Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Julong Holding Ltd (JLHL) over the year was 2.70. Comparing it with the current 8.85 and 2.70 - 55.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JLHL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JLHL stock split?
Julong Holding Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.60, and 113.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.60
- Open
- 8.03
- Bid
- 8.85
- Ask
- 9.15
- Low
- 8.00
- High
- 10.43
- Volume
- 1.434 K
- Daily Change
- 2.91%
- Month Change
- 44.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 62.68%
- Year Change
- 113.25%