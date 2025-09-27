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JIVE: JPMorgan International Value ETF
JIVE exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.00 and at a high of 97.62.
Follow JPMorgan International Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JIVE News
- JIVE: After A 30% Rally, The Portfolio Looks Different (NASDAQ:JIVE)
- Style-Box Update: Value Outperforms Across All Market Caps
- International ETFs to Watch as Foreign Stock Markets Beat the US
- International Stocks Are Waking Up - Here's Why SCHY Is My Pick (NYSEARCA:SCHY)
- Undercovered Stocks: Canadian Natural Resources, Duke Energy, PennyMac Mortgage, And More
- JIVE: This Hidden Gem ETF Is A Superb Blend Of Diversification, Growth, And Alpha
- DFIV: An Active Approach To Developed Markets Outside The U.S. (NYSEARCA:DFIV)
- JIVE Vs. The World: The New Standard In International Value ETFs (NASDAQ:JIVE)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JIVE stock price today?
JPMorgan International Value ETF stock is priced at 97.36 today. It trades within 97.00 - 97.62, yesterday's close was 96.74, and trading volume reached 635. The live price chart of JIVE shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan International Value ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan International Value ETF is currently valued at 97.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 34.01% and USD. View the chart live to track JIVE movements.
How to buy JIVE stock?
You can buy JPMorgan International Value ETF shares at the current price of 97.36. Orders are usually placed near 97.36 or 97.66, while 635 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow JIVE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JIVE stock?
Investing in JPMorgan International Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.50 - 97.62 and current price 97.36. Many compare 1.82% and 8.58% before placing orders at 97.36 or 97.66. Explore the JIVE price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan International Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan International Value ETF in the past year was 97.62. Within 72.50 - 97.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 96.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan International Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan International Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan International Value ETF (JIVE) over the year was 72.50. Comparing it with the current 97.36 and 72.50 - 97.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JIVE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JIVE stock split?
JPMorgan International Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 96.74, and 34.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 96.74
- Open
- 97.59
- Bid
- 97.36
- Ask
- 97.66
- Low
- 97.00
- High
- 97.62
- Volume
- 635
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 1.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.58%
- Year Change
- 34.01%