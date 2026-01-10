- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JIRE: J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan International R
JIRE exchange rate has changed by 1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.40 and at a high of 85.79.
Follow J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan International R dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JIRE News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JIRE stock price today?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan International R stock is priced at 85.68 today. It trades within 85.40 - 85.79, yesterday's close was 84.70, and trading volume reached 401. The live price chart of JIRE shows these updates.
Does J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan International R stock pay dividends?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan International R is currently valued at 85.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.92% and USD. View the chart live to track JIRE movements.
How to buy JIRE stock?
You can buy J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan International R shares at the current price of 85.68. Orders are usually placed near 85.68 or 85.98, while 401 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow JIRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JIRE stock?
Investing in J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan International R involves considering the yearly range 72.59 - 85.79 and current price 85.68. Many compare 2.56% and 6.37% before placing orders at 85.68 or 85.98. Explore the JIRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan International R stock highest prices?
The highest price of J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan International R in the past year was 85.79. Within 72.59 - 85.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 84.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan International R performance using the live chart.
What are J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan International R stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan International R (JIRE) over the year was 72.59. Comparing it with the current 85.68 and 72.59 - 85.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JIRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JIRE stock split?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan International R has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 84.70, and 5.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 84.70
- Open
- 85.76
- Bid
- 85.68
- Ask
- 85.98
- Low
- 85.40
- High
- 85.79
- Volume
- 401
- Daily Change
- 1.16%
- Month Change
- 2.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.37%
- Year Change
- 5.92%