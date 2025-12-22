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JIG: JPMorgan International Growth ETF
JIG exchange rate has changed by 0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.94 and at a high of 84.55.
Follow JPMorgan International Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JIG News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JIG stock price today?
JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock is priced at 84.42 today. It trades within 83.94 - 84.55, yesterday's close was 83.59, and trading volume reached 68. The live price chart of JIG shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan International Growth ETF is currently valued at 84.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.19% and USD. View the chart live to track JIG movements.
How to buy JIG stock?
You can buy JPMorgan International Growth ETF shares at the current price of 84.42. Orders are usually placed near 84.42 or 84.72, while 68 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow JIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JIG stock?
Investing in JPMorgan International Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 70.77 - 89.04 and current price 84.42. Many compare 4.24% and 6.27% before placing orders at 84.42 or 84.72. Explore the JIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the past year was 89.04. Within 70.77 - 89.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 83.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan International Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) over the year was 70.77. Comparing it with the current 84.42 and 70.77 - 89.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JIG stock split?
JPMorgan International Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 83.59, and 19.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 83.59
- Open
- 84.46
- Bid
- 84.42
- Ask
- 84.72
- Low
- 83.94
- High
- 84.55
- Volume
- 68
- Daily Change
- 0.99%
- Month Change
- 4.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.27%
- Year Change
- 19.19%