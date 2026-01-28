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JHS: John Hancock Income Securities Trust
JHS exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.93 and at a high of 10.97.
Follow John Hancock Income Securities Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JHS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JHS stock price today?
John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock is priced at 10.94 today. It trades within 10.93 - 10.97, yesterday's close was 10.91, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of JHS shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is currently valued at 10.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.79% and USD. View the chart live to track JHS movements.
How to buy JHS stock?
You can buy John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares at the current price of 10.94. Orders are usually placed near 10.94 or 11.24, while 11 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow JHS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JHS stock?
Investing in John Hancock Income Securities Trust involves considering the yearly range 10.75 - 12.09 and current price 10.94. Many compare 0.37% and -5.85% before placing orders at 10.94 or 11.24. Explore the JHS price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the past year was 12.09. Within 10.75 - 12.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Income Securities Trust performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) over the year was 10.75. Comparing it with the current 10.94 and 10.75 - 12.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JHS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JHS stock split?
John Hancock Income Securities Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.91, and -4.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.91
- Open
- 10.96
- Bid
- 10.94
- Ask
- 11.24
- Low
- 10.93
- High
- 10.97
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.85%
- Year Change
- -4.79%