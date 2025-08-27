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JHPI: John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred
JHPI exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.58 and at a high of 22.59.
Follow John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JHPI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JHPI stock price today?
John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred stock is priced at 22.59 today. It trades within 22.58 - 22.59, yesterday's close was 22.56, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of JHPI shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred is currently valued at 22.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.01% and USD. View the chart live to track JHPI movements.
How to buy JHPI stock?
You can buy John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred shares at the current price of 22.59. Orders are usually placed near 22.59 or 22.89, while 50 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow JHPI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JHPI stock?
Investing in John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred involves considering the yearly range 22.43 - 23.35 and current price 22.59. Many compare 0.13% and -2.25% before placing orders at 22.59 or 22.89. Explore the JHPI price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred in the past year was 23.35. Within 22.43 - 23.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred (JHPI) over the year was 22.43. Comparing it with the current 22.59 and 22.43 - 23.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JHPI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JHPI stock split?
John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.56, and -3.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.56
- Open
- 22.59
- Bid
- 22.59
- Ask
- 22.89
- Low
- 22.58
- High
- 22.59
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.25%
- Year Change
- -3.01%