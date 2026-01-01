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JHMD: John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifacto
JHMD exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.54 and at a high of 46.78.
Follow John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifacto dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JHMD News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- IQLT: Quality International Hedge Against Weakening Dollar (NYSEARCA:IQLT)
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JHMD stock price today?
John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifacto stock is priced at 46.74 today. It trades within 46.54 - 46.78, yesterday's close was 46.22, and trading volume reached 127. The live price chart of JHMD shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifacto stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifacto is currently valued at 46.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.15% and USD. View the chart live to track JHMD movements.
How to buy JHMD stock?
You can buy John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifacto shares at the current price of 46.74. Orders are usually placed near 46.74 or 47.04, while 127 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow JHMD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JHMD stock?
Investing in John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifacto involves considering the yearly range 40.59 - 46.78 and current price 46.74. Many compare 2.86% and 4.39% before placing orders at 46.74 or 47.04. Explore the JHMD price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifacto stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifacto in the past year was 46.78. Within 40.59 - 46.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifacto performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifacto stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifacto (JHMD) over the year was 40.59. Comparing it with the current 46.74 and 40.59 - 46.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JHMD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JHMD stock split?
John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifacto has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.22, and 4.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.22
- Open
- 46.71
- Bid
- 46.74
- Ask
- 47.04
- Low
- 46.54
- High
- 46.78
- Volume
- 127
- Daily Change
- 1.13%
- Month Change
- 2.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.39%
- Year Change
- 4.15%