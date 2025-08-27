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JHMB: John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
JHMB exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.67 and at a high of 21.69.
Follow John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JHMB News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JHMB stock price today?
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock is priced at 21.68 today. It trades within 21.67 - 21.69, yesterday's close was 21.65, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of JHMB shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF is currently valued at 21.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.00% and USD. View the chart live to track JHMB movements.
How to buy JHMB stock?
You can buy John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF shares at the current price of 21.68. Orders are usually placed near 21.68 or 21.98, while 7 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow JHMB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JHMB stock?
Investing in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.53 - 22.56 and current price 21.68. Many compare 0.32% and -3.52% before placing orders at 21.68 or 21.98. Explore the JHMB price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the past year was 22.56. Within 21.53 - 22.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) over the year was 21.53. Comparing it with the current 21.68 and 21.53 - 22.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JHMB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JHMB stock split?
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.65, and -1.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.65
- Open
- 21.69
- Bid
- 21.68
- Ask
- 21.98
- Low
- 21.67
- High
- 21.69
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.52%
- Year Change
- -1.00%