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JHEM: John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF
JHEM exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.11 and at a high of 39.32.
Follow John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JHEM stock price today?
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock is priced at 39.30 today. It trades within 39.11 - 39.32, yesterday's close was 39.03, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of JHEM shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF is currently valued at 39.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.79% and USD. View the chart live to track JHEM movements.
How to buy JHEM stock?
You can buy John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF shares at the current price of 39.30. Orders are usually placed near 39.30 or 39.60, while 16 and 0.41% show market activity. Follow JHEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JHEM stock?
Investing in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.81 - 42.16 and current price 39.30. Many compare 2.80% and 7.11% before placing orders at 39.30 or 39.60. Explore the JHEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the past year was 42.16. Within 29.81 - 42.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) over the year was 29.81. Comparing it with the current 39.30 and 29.81 - 42.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JHEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JHEM stock split?
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.03, and 31.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.03
- Open
- 39.14
- Bid
- 39.30
- Ask
- 39.60
- Low
- 39.11
- High
- 39.32
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- 2.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.11%
- Year Change
- 31.79%