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JHCB: John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF
JHCB exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.85 and at a high of 20.89.
Follow John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JHCB News
- AI Borrowing Reshapes The Bond Market
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- Our June Perspective
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JHCB stock price today?
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 20.87 today. It trades within 20.85 - 20.89, yesterday's close was 20.84, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of JHCB shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 20.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.43% and USD. View the chart live to track JHCB movements.
How to buy JHCB stock?
You can buy John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 20.87. Orders are usually placed near 20.87 or 21.17, while 17 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow JHCB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JHCB stock?
Investing in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.57 - 22.02 and current price 20.87. Many compare 0.43% and -3.42% before placing orders at 20.87 or 21.17. Explore the JHCB price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 22.02. Within 20.57 - 22.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) over the year was 20.57. Comparing it with the current 20.87 and 20.57 - 22.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JHCB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JHCB stock split?
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.84, and -2.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.84
- Open
- 20.87
- Bid
- 20.87
- Ask
- 21.17
- Low
- 20.85
- High
- 20.89
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.42%
- Year Change
- -2.43%