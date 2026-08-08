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JHAI: Janus Henderson Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
JHAI exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.01 and at a high of 34.42.
Follow Janus Henderson Global Artificial Intelligence ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JHAI stock price today?
Janus Henderson Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock is priced at 34.30 today. It trades within 34.01 - 34.42, yesterday's close was 34.06, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of JHAI shows these updates.
Does Janus Henderson Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock pay dividends?
Janus Henderson Global Artificial Intelligence ETF is currently valued at 34.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.08% and USD. View the chart live to track JHAI movements.
How to buy JHAI stock?
You can buy Janus Henderson Global Artificial Intelligence ETF shares at the current price of 34.30. Orders are usually placed near 34.30 or 34.60, while 9 and -0.35% show market activity. Follow JHAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JHAI stock?
Investing in Janus Henderson Global Artificial Intelligence ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.47 - 36.93 and current price 34.30. Many compare 6.65% and 26.74% before placing orders at 34.30 or 34.60. Explore the JHAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Janus Henderson Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Janus Henderson Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the past year was 36.93. Within 24.47 - 36.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Janus Henderson Global Artificial Intelligence ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Janus Henderson Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Janus Henderson Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (JHAI) over the year was 24.47. Comparing it with the current 34.30 and 24.47 - 36.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JHAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JHAI stock split?
Janus Henderson Global Artificial Intelligence ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.06, and 38.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.06
- Open
- 34.42
- Bid
- 34.30
- Ask
- 34.60
- Low
- 34.01
- High
- 34.42
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 6.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.74%
- Year Change
- 38.08%