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JGLO: JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF
JGLO exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.18 and at a high of 74.47.
Follow JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JGLO stock price today?
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock is priced at 74.45 today. It trades within 74.18 - 74.47, yesterday's close was 73.94, and trading volume reached 63. The live price chart of JGLO shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF is currently valued at 74.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.25% and USD. View the chart live to track JGLO movements.
How to buy JGLO stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF shares at the current price of 74.45. Orders are usually placed near 74.45 or 74.75, while 63 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow JGLO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JGLO stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 63.17 - 74.63 and current price 74.45. Many compare 2.77% and 9.28% before placing orders at 74.45 or 74.75. Explore the JGLO price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the past year was 74.63. Within 63.17 - 74.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) over the year was 63.17. Comparing it with the current 74.45 and 63.17 - 74.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JGLO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JGLO stock split?
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.94, and 13.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 73.94
- Open
- 74.35
- Bid
- 74.45
- Ask
- 74.75
- Low
- 74.18
- High
- 74.47
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- 2.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.28%
- Year Change
- 13.25%