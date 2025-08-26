- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JFR: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
JFR exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.74 and at a high of 7.78.
Follow Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JFR News
- FRA: Higher Rates Could Help, But Distribution Coverage Should Remain Weak (NYSE:FRA)
- JFR: The Outlook Of Interest Rates Might Shift Performance (NYSE:JFR)
- JFR: Downgrading One Of Our CEF Holdings (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:JFR)
- VVR: Avoid This Floating-Rate Fund For The Time Being (NYSE:VVR)
- JFR CEF: Expect Dividends To Get Cut As Rates Trend Lower (NYSE:JFR)
- Lamb, Nuveen floating rate income fund VP, sells $31,360 in stock
- YYY: Fund Of Funds With 12% Yield And Asset Erosion (NYSEARCA:YYY)
- JFR: Inconsistent Dividend Coverage (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:JFR)
- Nuveen Floating Rate Income: Fed Outlook May Weaken Dividend (NYSE:JFR)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JFR stock price today?
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock is priced at 7.78 today. It trades within 7.74 - 7.78, yesterday's close was 7.73, and trading volume reached 597. The live price chart of JFR shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is currently valued at 7.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.60% and USD. View the chart live to track JFR movements.
How to buy JFR stock?
You can buy Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares at the current price of 7.78. Orders are usually placed near 7.78 or 8.08, while 597 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow JFR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JFR stock?
Investing in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 7.16 - 8.45 and current price 7.78. Many compare 0.65% and 3.05% before placing orders at 7.78 or 8.08. Explore the JFR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the past year was 8.45. Within 7.16 - 8.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) over the year was 7.16. Comparing it with the current 7.78 and 7.16 - 8.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JFR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JFR stock split?
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.73, and -7.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.73
- Open
- 7.74
- Bid
- 7.78
- Ask
- 8.08
- Low
- 7.74
- High
- 7.78
- Volume
- 597
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.05%
- Year Change
- -7.60%